UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:56 AM

Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K from tomorrow till Friday: MeT

"There, however, is no forecast of heavy downpour during this period," an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.
Rain and thunderstorm occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday even as the weather office forecast wet weather during the next three days indicating that the locals will miss this year’s Eid festivities because of the ongoing lockdown and inclement weather.

“Light to moderate rain occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours. Rain and thunderstorm is likely to occur in J&K, Ladakh from May 12 to May 14.

As the holy Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to fall on May 13 or 14, subject to the appearance of the crescent, people in J&K and Ladakh are likely to miss this year’s Eid festivities for two reasons, the ongoing corona curfew and the inclement weather.

Srinagar had 12.6, Pahalgam 8.5 and Gulmarg 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had 5.7, Kargil 5.2 and Drass also 5.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 19.8, Katra 17.2, Batote 11.5, Banihal 10.5 and Bhaderwah 12.4 as the minimum temperature.

