Rains lash Kashmir plains, up to one ft fresh snow on higher reaches

Quoting civil administration Kupwara, an official of meteorological department here said that the snow depth at Sadna Top in Karnah was one foot, leading to the closure of the road.
Srinagar received 20.8 of rainfall in the last 24 hours while the mercury settled at 5.2°C against 8.8°C on the previous night in the summer capital of J&K. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
Srinagar received 20.8 of rainfall in the last 24 hours while the mercury settled at 5.2°C against 8.8°C on the previous night in the summer capital of J&K. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Upper reaches of Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains, bringing minimum temperatures down, officials said on Wednesday. 

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that parts in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district including Karnah, Macchil and Keran received snow depth of around one foot. 

Machil’s Z/Gali has about nine inches snow depth and its plains four inches while 

Farkin top in Keran has one foot snow and it was snowing in the area, leading to closure of the road, the official added. 

As per the official, Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in northern Baramulla district received 5 cms of fresh snowfall in last 24 hours till 0830 a.m. today. 

He said that Srinagar received 20.8 of rainfall in the last 24 hours while the mercury settled at 5.2°C against 8.8°C on the previous night in the summer capital of J&K.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 48.2mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 5.2°C against 8.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 28.6mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 1.7°C against 5.9°C on the earlier night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 21.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 3.5°C against previous night’s 6.8°C, the official said.

Plains of Kupwara had 23.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 4.6°C against 6.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast significant improvement in the weather from tomorrow and predicted “scattered light rain/thunder in Kashmir division and isolated very light rain/thundershowers in Jammu division” for next 24 hours.

