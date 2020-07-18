Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 9:19 AM

Rajouri: PaK resident held near LoC in Nowshera

Earlier on Wednesday, another PaK resident was nabbed by locals in Balakote area of Poonch district.
File Representational Photo

A resident of Pakistan-administered-Kashmir (PaK) was held near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

“On Friday evening, alert troops of Indian army noticed a man moving towards LoC and trying to intrude who was nabbed,” said an official.

He said the man intruded in Lam area. “We are questioning him to find out why he crossed into this side of the LoC,” said the official.

