Rajouri receives season's maiden snowfall, several roads closed

Majority of the hilly areas of Rajouri district received the season’s first snowfall last night, even as it blocked a number of roads in the district.

The officials said that amid bad and inclement weather conditions, the higher reaches of Rajouri and especially Thanamandi and Kotranka sub division received snowfall which continued for the entire night.

“This is not only the season’s first snowfall in the area but also a heavy one with Kotranka town under one feet snow and Mandir Gala areas near town under one and a half feet snow,” said Basharat Ahmed, a resident of Kotranka.

Meanwhile, the road connecting Kotranka sub division with Rajouri district headquarter has also been closed at Mandir Gala with GREF authorities carrying out a snow clearance operation.

Similarly, DKG road between Thanamandi and Surankote sub division headquarters of Rajouri and Poonch districts respectively has also been closed due to heavy snowfall at DKG.

A police official said that so far there are no reports of any loss of life or property.