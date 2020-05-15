Rajouri teen's body exhumed after police suspect murder

Over a week after he was found dead in woods, the authorities on Friday exhumed the body of a 19-year-old youth in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after police suspected that he might have been murdered, officials said.

Police sources said the body of Mohammad Shabir son of Mohammad Rahim, a resident of Saranoo village of Rajouri was recovered from the forest area after which he was buried in the local graveyard.

They said that several villagers were detained after police received inputs that the body might have been murdered.

On the orders of the district magistrate, the body of the deceased youth was exhumed by a team of doctors from GMC Rajouri who conducted the post Mortem.

Dr. Zakir Ahmed, who was heading the team of doctors from GMC Rajouri, told Greater Kashmir that after exhumation of the body necessary medico-legal formalities have been conducted.