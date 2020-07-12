Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: July 12, 2020, 1:41 PM

Ram Madhav visits slain BJP leader's family in Bandipora, demands increased security for J&K party men

Calls for tracking of attackers involved in killing of Waseem Bari, his father and brother
GK Photo
GK Photo

Amid heightened security, the BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav reached Bandipora on Sunday morning to pay condolences to the family of slain BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari.

Bari, his brother and father were killed in a militant attack on Thursday.

Madhav was accompanied by Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national Vice President, Avinash Rai Khanna.

Talking to the media-persons, Madhav said that they stand by all their leaders and party workers at this difficult juncture in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stating that the killing has saddened them and that his visit was for some immediate help to the family, Madhav said as he announced Rs 10 lakh as relief to the family.

Madhav said that they also demand increased and proper security to the party workers in J&K. “We appeal that the attackers must be tracked and killed,” he said.

Sheikh Waseem Bari, 32, who was state executive member and former District president for BJP in Bandipora was killed late Thursday along with father and younger brother, all associated with the party, in a “militant attack carried by LeT outfit, ” according to the Inspector General of police Vijay Kumar. 

The BJP has termed the killing of Bari a huge loss to the party.

