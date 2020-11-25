Ramban accident: Vehicle pulled out from Chenab, bodies still missing

After two days of hectic efforts, rescuers on Wednesday pulled out a Bolero vehicle which had rolled down into river Chenab in Ramban district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramban, Anil Sharma confirmed the pulling of the vehicle and told news agency GNS that efforts are on to retrieve the bodies of the two missing persons.

The vehicle bearing the registration number JKO2BF-6657 had plunged into the river on Monday night near Mehar area along the Jammu-Srinagar highway and soon a rescue operation was launched.