Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 5:29 PM

Ramban accident: Vehicle pulled out from Chenab, bodies still missing

The vehicle had plunged into the river on Monday night near Mehar area along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 5:29 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

After two days of hectic efforts, rescuers on Wednesday pulled out a Bolero vehicle which had rolled down into river Chenab in Ramban district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramban, Anil Sharma confirmed the pulling of the vehicle and told news agency GNS that efforts are on to retrieve the bodies of the two missing persons.

Trending News
File Photo

Roshni Act: Farooq's sister, prominent hoteliers in second list issued by JK admin

Representational Photo

Former Ministers, MLAs contesting as families overtake parties in J&K DDC polls

File Photo of PDP leader Waheed Parra

NIA arrests PDP youth president Waheed Parra

File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti

BJP unnerved by PAGD's decision to fight DDC polls, says Mehbooba Mufti

The vehicle bearing the registration number JKO2BF-6657 had plunged into the river on Monday night near Mehar area along the Jammu-Srinagar highway and soon a rescue operation was launched.

Tagged in ,
Related News