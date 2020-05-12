Rana seeks relocation of quarantine centre from Nagrota Bazar

National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana has taken exception to establishment of a quarantine centre at Government Higher Secondary School, Kandoli Nagrota, saying creating such a facility at highly congested square, a nerve centre of eight panchayats, will create problems for the people.

“We appreciate the need for establishment of such facilities in order to fight corona virus but hope discretion to be applied by sparing such of the areas, which are in the midst of thick populations, having potential of disturbing normal life”, Rana said in a statement, adding that the quarantine centre could be considered at some other place in the periphery, outside the residential area.

Rana said the people of Nagrota have been extremely cooperative in assisting the administration in services for the overall good of the people but this step could jeopardize public safety.

He lauded the good work been done by the administration in its serious effort to combat coronavirus and hoped the concern of the people in this regard will be taken into consideration. Being centrally placed, the school periphery is connecting point to several villages and thus inappropriate for being used as a quarantine centre.