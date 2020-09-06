Record 1316 covid-19 cases in J&K, total 43557

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1316 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 43557.

Official sources told GNS that 668 cases were confirmed from Jammu division and 648 from Kashmir Valley.

With 100 among confirmed infections being travelers, this is for the 4th day in running that Jammu and Kashmir recorded over one thousand cases in J&K.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, they said Srinagar reported 185, Baramulla 59, Pulwama 49,

Budgam 69, Anantnag 61, Bandipora 32, Kupwara 93, Kulgam 11, Shopian 7, Ganderbal 82, Jammu 451, Rajouri 42, Kathua 31, Udhampur 17, Samba 28, Ramban 10, Doda 36, Poonch 26, Reasi 8 and Kishtwar 19.

Moreover, they said, 403 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 87 from Jammu Division and 316 from Kashmir Valley.