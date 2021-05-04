Record 4,650 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K; 31 more patients die

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported the highest ever single day spike of 4,650 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours even as 37 more patients died during the period.

As per the government data, the fresh cases comprise 3,187 in Kashmir division and 1,463 in Jammu reported in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

As for the 37 fresh fatalities, 25 of them have been reported in Jammu and 12 in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,458.

The overall death toll comprises 1,452 in Kashmir and 1,006 in Jammu.

As on Friday, there are a total of 37,302 active cases in J&K,- 24,172 and 13,130 in Jammu.