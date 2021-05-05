Record 52 new COVID-19 deaths, 4710 cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported a record single day spike of 4,716 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths.

As per the government data, the fresh cases comprise 3,198 in Kashmir division and 1,518 in Jammu reported in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 52 fresh fatalities, 28 of them have been reported in Jammu while 24 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,510.

The overall death toll comprises 1,476 in Kashmir and 1,034 in Jammu.

There are a total of 39,628 active cases in J&K,- 25,552 and 14,076 in Jammu.