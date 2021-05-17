Record 73 single-day COVID-19 deaths in J&K, 54 in Jammu division alone

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported record 73 single-day COVID-19 deaths while 3,344 more people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 1,916 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,418 in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the 73 fresh fatalities, 54 of them have been reported in Jammu division alone while 19 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,222.

The overall death toll comprises 1,729 in Kashmir and 1,493 in Jammu.

There are a total of 5,0852 active cases in J&K,- 30,136 in Kashmir and 20,716 in Jammu.

A total of 4,042 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,93,878.