Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 8:06 PM

Record 73 single-day COVID-19 deaths in J&K, 54 in Jammu division alone

3,344 new infections have been also reported in the union territory.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 8:06 PM
Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported record 73 single-day COVID-19 deaths while 3,344 more people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. 

As per the government data, 1,916 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,418 in Jammu in the last 24 hours. 

Trending News

DRDO's 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar expected to be operational by 1st week of June

"They didn't even put her on a drip. They want the test (for COVID-19) first. What if she dies in the meantime? " asks the man in the video. [Screengrab]

Kupwara elderly alleges denial of treatment to ailing wife at PHC Vilgam for lack of COVID-19 test

Representational Photo

RTO Kashmir among 33 officers transferred

Of the 73 fresh fatalities, 54 of them have been reported in Jammu division alone while 19 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,222.

The overall death toll comprises 1,729 in Kashmir and 1,493 in Jammu. 

There are a total of 5,0852 active cases in J&K,- 30,136 in Kashmir and 20,716 in Jammu. 

Latest News

DRDO's 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar expected to be operational by 1st week of June

"They didn't even put her on a drip. They want the test (for COVID-19) first. What if she dies in the meantime? " asks the man in the video. [Screengrab]

Kupwara elderly alleges denial of treatment to ailing wife at PHC Vilgam for lack of COVID-19 test

Representational Photo

RTO Kashmir among 33 officers transferred

Image source: Kashmir University

Now, Kashmir University loses Assistant Professor to COVID-19

A total of 4,042 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,93,878.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News