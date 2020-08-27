Health, India, Latest News
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 27, 2020, 10:27 AM

Record 75,760 COVID-19 cases in single day, India's virus tally crosses 33-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.
Representational Pic
Registering over 75,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in a span of 24 hours, India’s virus tally sprinted past 33 lakh on Thursday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 25 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

A record 75,760 infections were added in a day, taking the total coronavirus caseload to 33,10,234. The death toll climbed to 60,472 with 1,023 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With a total of 25,23,771 patients having recuperated so far, the recovery rate was recorded at 76.24 per cent while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 per cent.

There are 7,25,991 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.93 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,85,76,510 samples have been tested up to August 26 with 9,24,998 samples being tested on Wednesday.

