India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 10:57 AM

Record daily spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 334: Govt

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the seventh day in a row.
A record single-day spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases took India’s total tally to 3,66,946 while the death toll climbed to 12,237 with 334 new fatalities on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases stands at 1,60,384 while 1,94,324 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the data updated at 8am.

“Thus, around 52.95 per cent patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the seventh day in a row.

Of the 334 new deaths, 114 were in Maharashtra, 67 in Delhi, 48 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Haryana, 11 in West Bengal, 8 in Karnataka, 6 each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Rajasthan, 3 in Bihar, 2 each in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Telangana and Uttarakhand reported 1 COVID-19 fatality each.

