Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 10:41 AM

Record single-day spike of nearly 50k COVID-19 cases take India tally to 12,87,945

There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 10:41 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 COVID-19 cases taking the country’s virus tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

ASI among 13 die of Covid-19 in past 24 hours; J&K toll 298

Representational pic

Man dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Baramulla

File Pic

48 travelers among 353 new covid-19 cases in J&K, overall tally 16782

File Representational Pic

Paramedic tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora, 12 staffers quarantined

There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Thus, around 63.45 per cent people have recovered so far.The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 740 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 298 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Karnataka, 88 are from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from West Bengal, 28 from Gujarat, 26 each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, 11 from Rajasthan,10 from Madhya Pradesh and nine each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

Latest News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

ASI among 13 die of Covid-19 in past 24 hours; J&K toll 298

Representational pic

Man dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Baramulla

File Pic

48 travelers among 353 new covid-19 cases in J&K, overall tally 16782

File Representational Pic

Paramedic tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora, 12 staffers quarantined

Punjab has reported eight fatalities followed by Assam, Odisha and Haryana with six deaths each, Kerala five, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Puducherry three each, while Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Goa have registered a fatality each.

Related News