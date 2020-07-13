Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 11:34 AM

Record spike of 28,701 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally to 8,78,254

This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 11:34 AM
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country and one person has migrated, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

“Thus, around 63.01 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

Latest News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic

Modi interacts with Google's Pichai on tech, new work culture

Google to pump in Rs 75,000 cr to help India go digital

According to the ICMR, 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday.

Related News