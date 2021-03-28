Register vehicles purchased outside J&K to avoid seizure: RTO Kashmir to owners

Regional Transport Officer Kashmir has asked the owners of vehicles bought outside Jammu and Kashmir to get such vehicles registered with their concerned ARTOs to avoid seizure.

A notification issued by RTO Kashmir in this regard said “Vehicles purchased outside J&K with non-J&K registration numbers and not registered with local ARTO offices are being seized.”

“If you own any such vehicle, get it transferred and registered with local ARTO immediately to avoid seizure,” it added.

ARTO Srinagar, Ikramullah Tak told Greater Kashmir that the notification has been issued under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and it was not something new.

Tak informed the respective district transport offices across Kashmir too have issued similar communiqués asking people to register such vehicles.

The owners of such vehicles were being given a window of six months for the mandatory registration after which the unregistered vehicles would be seized and penalized accordingly, he said.

In compliance with the RTO’s order, eighty unregistered vehicles bought from outside J&K have been seized in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district so far, Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag, Imtiyaz Hussain informed.

Hussain further said that registering the outside vehicles would also help in checking crimes and maintain security in the region.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, 40 unregistered vehicles purchased from outside J&K have been seized following the notification, an official handout said.

As per the handout, ARTO Budgam has asked the owners of such vehicles to complete the process within 15 days.