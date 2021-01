Religious preacher Sarjan Barkati was released on Friday, a day after he was detained in Zainpora area of S Shopian in southern Kashmir.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Barkati was released late today afternoon. He was detained last night.

Barkati, who became famous for his unique style of sloganeering, was released on October 28 last year after remaining in detention for four years.