Renowned actor and 'Neelam ghar' host Tariq Aziz passes away

Renowned Pakistan actor and host of popular TV show ‘Neelam Ghar’ passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84, reports said.

Aziz started his career from Radio Pakistan, Lahore, and was the first male PTV anchor when it started its initial broadcast in November 1964, reported Khaleej Times.

Aziz-hosted ‘Neelam Ghar’, which was first aired in 1974, set new popularity records and made him a household name in Pakistan, said the report.

The show was later renamed as the ‘Tariq Aziz Show’ and then became ‘Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz’.

An award-winning actor, Aziz also appeared on several local television programmes and morning shows. He also organised telethons for charity purposes.