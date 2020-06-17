Latest News, World
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 4:19 PM

Renowned actor and 'Neelam ghar' host Tariq Aziz passes away

The show was later renamed as the 'Tariq Aziz Show' and then became 'Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz'.
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 4:19 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Renowned Pakistan actor and host of popular TV show ‘Neelam Ghar’ passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84, reports said.

Aziz started his career from Radio Pakistan, Lahore, and was the first male PTV anchor when it started its initial broadcast in November 1964, reported Khaleej Times.

Trending News
File Pic of Gangabal Lake

Day 4: No trace of missing Srinagar trekker

GK Pic

Police refute reports about closure of Srinagar-Kargil highway for vehicular movement

File Pic

Shopian resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 64

Representational Pic

COVID keeps JK from Ambient Air Quality System

Aziz-hosted ‘Neelam Ghar’, which was first aired in 1974, set new popularity records and made him a household name in Pakistan, said the report.

The show was later renamed as the ‘Tariq Aziz Show’ and then became ‘Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz’.

An award-winning actor, Aziz also appeared on several local television programmes and morning shows. He also organised telethons for charity purposes.

Related News