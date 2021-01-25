Reopening of schools: Distt admin Srinagar gears up to aware teachers, students on COVID-19 SOPs

Ahead of the opening of schools in Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration Srinagar has geared up to aware students and teachers about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the prevailing COVID-19.

As per KNO, a special programme-cum-awareness meeting was held on Monday at Banquet Hall Srinagar regarding the opening of schools in district Srinagar.

The awareness program was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary alongside Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar Syed Haneef Balkhi.

A presentation was given by the Community Medicine of GMC Srinagar regarding the COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines to be followed at schools as they reopen.

The move comes days after the government ordered re-opening of schools for 2021 academic year in a staggered manner for academic activities from February 8 onwards.

All the educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities remained closed from March last year in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed close to 2,000 lives in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while speaking to the media said that before opening the schools, a one month COVID-19 safety awareness programme for educational institutions will be conducted wherein a special training and certification programme will be given to teachers.

The DC said that the safety and hygiene support will be given by district administration and teachers will have to strike a bond with parents for which they will be provided a training programme.

The district administration will frame the ‘School Safety Plan’, under which interactions will be held with both parents and students, he said.

He informed that there were around 1000 schools in Srinagar, which include both private and government schools.

Those who attended the Monday’s meeting include Chief Education Officer (CEO) Education, RTO Kashmir, all Zonal Education Officers (ZEO) and Heads of Institutions.