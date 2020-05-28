Repatriation flight tentatively scheduled from Muscat to Srinagar on June 2: Govt

The Union Ministry of External Affairs, in response to J&K Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam’s request for prioritising evacuation of residents of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Dubai, Iran and Oman has tentatively scheduled a repatriation flight from Muscat to Srinagar on 2 June 2020.

The Union Ministry, in a communiqué received here yesterday in this regard, has conveyed that the Center government is seized of the case of 24 pilgrims from J&K who are presently in Iran and efforts are being made to facilitate their early return. “Our Mission in Muscat is in touch with our nationals in Oman and we have tentatively scheduled a repatriation flight from Muscat to Srinagar on 2 June 2020”, informed the Ministry.

The communiqué further added that the Ministry has already arranged a repatriation flight from Dubai to Srinagar evacuating 155 passengers including 4 infants stranded in Dubai. Besides, the Center government had earlier facilitated the return of students and pilgrims from Iran.

The External Affairs Ministry has assured the Jammu and Kashmir government all possible assistance in facilitating early return of JK residents stranded abroad.

Pertinently, JK Chief Secretary, had earlier approached the Centre with the request to bring back the UT residents stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran under its ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.