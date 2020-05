A three-year-old boy slipped into a nallah at Naranag village of Kangan area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday.

Station House Officer, police station Kangan Aftab Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the minor boy, identified as Irfan Ahmed Khatana son of Showkat Ahmed Khatana, a resident of Pehlinar-Wangath slipped into the Sindh rivulet at Naranag.

“We have launched a rescue operation. However, there has been no trace of the boy so far,” he said.