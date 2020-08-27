Rescue operations launched after six persons trapped in flooded Poonch rivers

Authorities have launched rescue operations at two places after after six persons got trapped in flooded rivers in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Deputy SP Poonch HQrs, Mudassir Hussain said that an information was received that two persons went for grazing of cattle on the river bank in an area near Khanetar where they got trapped.

“Soon after the information, civil administration officials and police teams alongwith SDRF and locals rushed to the spot and have started a rescue operation,” he said.

Tehsildar Poonch Haveli, Anjum Khattak said that efforts are on to rescue the duo stuck in the middle of the river but continuous rainfall and heavy flow of water posed a challenge.

In a similar incident, four persons were trapped after water level rose heavily in a river in Salhotri area near the Line of Control in Poonch.

“We are on job but continuous rainfall is becoming a problem,” said Deputy SP Headquarter, Mudassar Hussain, while giving details of a rescue operation launched to rescue those trapped in the flooded river.

He said the persons trapped in the river were extracting sand when the water levels rose suddenly.

On the other hand, seven person have been rescued in Rajouri district in last 24 hours amid heavy rainfall and flash floods.