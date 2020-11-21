Researchers should find solutions to common problems faced by society: Talat Parvez

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella on Saturday said the researchers should find a solution to common problems faced by the society.

He made the remarks while inaugurating a day long workshop on the theme, “Implementation Strategy of the Research & Innovations Framework” at SP College here.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Higher Education in collaboration with S. P. College Srinagar.

Director Colleges, Prof. M. Y. Peerzada; Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges, Prof. Yasmeen Ashai; Additional Secretary, Higher Education department, Sanjeev Rana; Principals from different Colleges of Kashmir division and academicians from various universities and Research Institutes were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural session of the workshop, Parvez emphasized on the concept of interdisciplinary research and highlighted some research problems having local context like waste management, water pollution and bio-fuels which can be explored for research work.

He urged upon the researchers to find solutions to common problems faced by the society at large, as per a statement.

Parvez maintained that in future collaborations with international research organizations will be held to give a boost to the research work in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commissioner Secretary said that to meet out the requirements for the establishment of research hubs, this workshop will provide a platform for researchers across different domains to deliberate and help them bring out resolutions that can be taken up with relevant quarters for establishing the same.

Director colleges, Dr. M. Y. Peerzada in his brief address maintained that the concept of hub and spoke model of research and innovation centres being established at the college levels will be very beneficial in research work. He emphasized on the need for getting funded research projects besides getting patents for the research work.

Nodal Principal, Dr. Yasmeen Ashai in her opening remarks welcomed all the guests and thanked the Commissioner Secretary for taking the initiative to introduce the culture of research in the colleges.

Principal, S. P. College, Prof. Khursheed Ahmad Khan in his address spoke about the aim of the workshop and emphasized on the significance of bringing together the hubs, spokes and mentors of different domains on a common platform to devise the guidelines and future strategies for establishment of the academic and research centres. He also highlighted the role of research in the growth and development of students’ career.

Pertinently, this is the first programme of its kind on “Research & Innovations” taking on board reputed academic and research institutions like NIT Srinagar, University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Central University of Kashmir, Institute of Music and Fine Arts J&K, ICMAI Srinagar, ICSI Srinagar, Academy of Arts, Culture and Language organized at college level under the ambit of Department of Higher Education.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary also released the College News Letter “The Pratap Post 2020”.