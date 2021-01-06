Residential house damaged due to heavy snowfall in Ganderbal; Police shifts critical-ill patient to hospital

A residential house was damaged due to heavy snowfall in Kurhama area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.



Reports said that the residential house that was damaged belongs to Ali Mohammad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kurhuma.

However there was no report of any loss of life or injury in the incident.

Meanwhile, Police in Ganderbal saved a precious life by shifting an ailing patient to a hospital amid heavy snowfall.



An official said that the police today received information that a heart patient residing in Latiwaza developed irresistible pain and was feeling extremely unwell, and therefore needed immediate medical attention.



Subsequently, a Police party from Police Station Lar rushed to the spot and evacuated the patient to district hospital Ganderbal for medical treatment.