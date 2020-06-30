Resignation of Syed Ali Geelani signals failure of separatism in Kashmir: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the resignation of Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani from Hurriyat Conference was a sign of failure of separatism in Kashmir.

The Director General of Police (DGP) said some points mentioned by Geelani in his letter shows negative approach of the separatists which results in widespread losses of public life and property.

While talking to media-persons on the sidelines of his visit to Rajouri, Singh said that Geelani’s resignation shows that the separatists were feeling dejected and failed.

The DGP further said that a copter shot down by BSF in Kathua around ten days ago was spotted in the area multiple times.

“The consignment of weapons recovered from it was meant for Ali Bhai who is an active militant operating in South Kashmir,” he said.

While replying to a question, the DGP said that 128 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year so far with 48 shot dead this month only, which is highest so far.