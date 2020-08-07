Restrictions extended in Bandipora as 170 COVID-19 cases reported in five days

With 49 more positive cases and one COVID related death on Thursday, the District administration Bandipora has decided to extend lockdown restrictions for further 42 hours.

In a late-night order, the admin said that more than 170 positive cases have been reported in the district in the last five days out of which a huge number belongs to service providers..

It further said that random sampling was leading to the emergence of ‘infection clusters’ in many places.

As such, it has been found imperative to initiate the necessary steps so as to prevent further spread of the infection, which has necessitated an extension of the closure of Markets in Urban / Rural areas of the District, read the order.

According to the order, all shops except for chemists and essential supplies shall remain closed in all the markets of urban and rural areas of district Bandipora for 48 hours, with effect from Friday.

Furthermore, prohibition has been imposed on the movement of public transport vehicles including buses, mini buses, sumos, autorickshaws, etc. during the said period of time.

On Tuesday, the administration had ordered lockdown in the whole district and a complete ban on movement, gathering of more than three persons. Night curfew throughout the district from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM was also ordered till Thursday.

On Thursday, 49 more positive cases were recorded from the district, with one COVID related death of a 75-year-old from Malangam village.

The positive cases have taken the tally of active positive cases in the district to 345 from a total 914 cases among which 553 have recovered, with late-night death taking the death toll to 17 in the district.