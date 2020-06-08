Restrictions on public movement, non-essential activities to continue till further orders in Srinagar

The Srinagar administration has said that restrictions on public movement and non-essential activities as ordered on May 31 will continue to remain enforced till further orders.

It has asked the general public to ensure strict adherence to the order which prohibits all non-essential movement and activities in the district, said an official today.

It has directed for strict action against violators and cautioned that non-permitted activities will attract strict legal proceedings against them.

It is notable that the May 31 order permits only essential services to operate and prohibits all other activities in the district.

The order added more essential services to the list of permissible activities from June 1 than were allowed to operate prior to this date. The decision was taken after extensive consultations with experts and stakeholders and trainings of service operators.

The administration has said that another review of the situation and another round of consultations with different wings of the district administration and the law enforcement agencies as well as experts and stakeholders will be held on the evening of June 8. It said a decision for future course of action will be taken based on these consultations and suggestions as elicited therefrom.

Meanwhile, the restrictions will remain enforced and all non-essential and non-permitted activities will be disallowed. The administration has directed the concerned agencies for strict action against violators.

The district administration said that its main priority and focus remains containment of COVID-19 disease in the district adding that recent developments of spike of cases in J&K has deepened this focus.

It said that a comprehensive strategy is being worked out to contain spread of this dangerous disease adding that efforts in this regard are being made at multiple levels.

The latter includes formulating SOPs as per latest guidelines at the global and national levels and their regular updation. It also includes efforts of reaching out to all different sections and sectors across the district in efforts to sensitise the people about the importance of adhering to the said SOPs and guidelines to contain spread of this disease while going about their lives and operations.

Regular discussions with healthcare experts of the district are also afoot. The aim is to be up to date not just in terms of knowledge and awareness but also adjustments that need to be made at the healthcare level to deal with this toughening challenge.

The Srinagar administration has reiterated instructions for strict compliance with the April 29 order directing for mandatory wearing of face masks at public places. It has also reiterated directions for strict adherence to social distancing guidelines.

It has ordered the law enforcement agencies to act tough against violations and take legal action against all violators. It should be noted that the administration has ordered that anyone found without a mask at a public place will be fined 500 rupees and whoever – the permitted establishments in particular – is found violating the social distancing guidelines will be fined 1000 rupees per violation.

Violators in both cases will also be booked under Section 51 of the disaster management act 2005.