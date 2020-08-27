Retired army captain shoots wife with 12-Bore gun in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A retired army captain shot his wife with a 12-bore gun during a heated argument between the couple in Sumlar village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, leaving her critically wounded, officials said on Thursday.

An official said that an altercation broke out between the couple over some issue last night, following which Ghulam Hassan Khan, a retired army captain grabbed his 12-Bore gun.

As the situation exacerbated between the wife and husband, their son tried to break it up, but soon Khan fired his gun, hitting his wife Fatima Begum in her head.

The woman was immediately shifted to Bandipora hospital at 3:45 am where the doctors referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar in a critical condition, said the official.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation is underway.