Retired doctor among eight die of COVID-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll now 558

COVID-19 on Monday claimed eight more lives, including a retired doctor in Kashmir, taking the death toll due to novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 558.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that eight patients who died include an 81-year-old retired doctor from Gil Kadal Srinagar, a 53-year-old woman from Panthachowk, a 75-year-old woman from Zakoora Srinagar, an 80-year-old man from Kakapora Pulwama, an 80-year-old woman from Natipora Srinagar, a 32-year-old man from Lassipora Budgam, a 70-year-old man from Chadoora Budgam and a 65-year-old man from Verinag Anantnag.

An official from CD hospital said that an 81-year-old retired senior chest specialist from Gil Kadal who was admitted on 13 August died on Monday. He added that a patient from Pantha Chowk who was admitted on 06 August, a patient from Zakoora who was admitted on 14 August and a patient from Kakapora who was admitted on 14 August died at CD hospital.

An official from SMHS said that a patient from Natipora who was admitted on 11 August, a patient from Lassipora Budgam who was admitted on 16 August and a patient from Chadoora Budgam who was admitted on 08 August died on Monday.

An official from SKIMS told KNO that a patient from Verinag Anantnag who was admitted on 04 August died on Monday.

With eight more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached 558 including 517 from Kashmir division and 41 from Jammu division.