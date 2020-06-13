Retired Srinagar doctor,74, dies of Covid-19; J&K toll now 54

A 74-year-old retired doctor from Parraypora area of uptown Srinagar died of covid-19 early Saturday morning at SKIMS Bemina here, taking the death toll due the disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 54.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told news agency GNS that the patient was on treatment for Covid-19 from June 2 at the hospital.

“He was intubated and put on Ventilator,” he said, adding, “The Consultant and SR Critical Care were on spot managing the patient who could not survive despite all efforts.”

The deceased, Dr Untoo said, was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

So far Srinagar district with 13 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla ten, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, three each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.