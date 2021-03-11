Jammu, Latest News
Poonch ,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 6:58 PM

Retired ZEO crushed to death by lorry in J&K's Poonch

SHO Gurasi Kamal Singh confirmed the death and said that further proceedings are underway.
Representational Photo
A retired Zonal Educational Officer (ZEO) was killed after being run over by a tipper in Poonch district of Jammu division on Thursday, officials said. 

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that at about 1500 hours, the ZEO Gulab-ud-Din (retired ZEO), son of Wali Mohammad of Prat Gurasi in Mendhar area of Poonch district was crushed to death when a tipper (JK12-7950) hit and trampled him after unloading Bajri (crushed stone) at his house.

SHO Gurasi Kamal Singh confirmed the death and said that further proceedings are underway.

