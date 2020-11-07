Rightwing activists protest against PAGD meet in Jammu

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists on Saturday staged a protest in Narwal area to protest against a meeting of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that is underway here.

The protest was organised at the time when PAGD started its first meeting in Jammu in Bathindi amid strong security arrangements.

The rightwing protesters led by Rakesh Sharma assembled near the crossing point near Wave Mall.

A strong contingent of police has been deployed in and around Bathindi area covering most of streets and entry points, while the main roads leading towards the residence of National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah where the meeting is going on has also been guarded.

The protesters were surrounded by the police force to prevent their movement, following which they burnt an effigy in protest amid sloganeering against the PAGD while terming them as ‘Pro-Pakistan and Pro-China.’

“Gupkar Agenda is limited to Gupkar road in Srinagar and we will not allow their agenda to spread in Jammu. They speak against the country in Srinagar and change their statement in Jammu while extending support to the country. They are not nationalist, but anti-nationals. They speak for Pakistan and get support from China,” Sharma said.

He said: “Art 370 is history now and it will be taught to the students in schools that it once existed. It will never come to J&K.”