IANS
Mumbai ,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 10:29 AM

Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms Amitabh Bachchan

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.
File Pic of Actor Rishi Kapoor
File Pic of Actor Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, confirmed Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on social media.

“T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!,” Amitabh tweeted on Thursday.

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi’s elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

