Rohit Kansal transferred to PDD, M. Raju transferred to Planning, Development and Monitoring Department

As per a Government order issued by the General Administration Department today,

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, he shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited and Managing Director, J&K Power Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

He shall also hold the charge of Principal Secretary (Coordination) to coordinate with Government of India for review and monitoring of issues/projects.

M. Raju, Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol, Estates, Civil Aviation Departments and Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

