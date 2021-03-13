Rubia Syed scores ton as J&K beat Sikkim by 6 wickets in women's trophy

Talented Rubia Syed scored an unbeaten ton as J&K registered its second consecutive win in the ongoing Women’s Senior One Day Trophy-2020-2021.

Playing in their second match of the tournament against Sikkim at Alur Cricket Stadium II, Bangalore on Saturday, J&K outclassed their opponents in all departments to earn an easy win.

While in batting Rubia Syed starred for J&K, in bowling Bismah Hassan was the pick of the bowlers.

Earlier, Sikkim were able to score 188 runs in their allotted 50 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Sarika Koli with 112 not out was the highest scorer for them.

For J&K, Bismah Hassan took three wickets while Sarla Devi took two. Ananya, Rubia, and Sandhya took one wicket each.

In reply, J&K riding on the back of an unbeaten ton from Rubia achieved the target in 38 overs and lost just four wickets.

Rubia Syed with 102 not-out from 98 deliveries was the highest scorer for them while Sarla Devi scored 44. J&K won by six wickets and earned four points from the match.

In their first match played on Thursday, J&K had defeated Manipur by five wickets.