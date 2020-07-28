Ruhullah Mehdi resigns as NC Chief spokesperson

Former MLA Budgam and senior National Conference leader, Agha Ruhullah on Tuesday resigned as the Chief spokesperson of National Conference.

“I have sent across my resignation from the post of Chief Spokesperson of @JKNC_ . From here on none of my statements should be considered as such,” said Mehdi on Twitter.

However, it was not immediately known if his resignation has been accepted by the party.