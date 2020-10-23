India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: October 23, 2020, 11:30 AM

Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee closed 4 paise up at 73.54 against the US currency.
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: October 23, 2020, 11:30 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The rupee slipped 11 paise to 73.65 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking stronger American currency overseas.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 73.62 and dropped further to 73.65 against US dollar in early deals, showing a fall of 11 paise over its previous close.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Body of missing woman recovered from Banihal in decomposed state

Symposium on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' held

EGI, PCI condemn sealing of Kashmir Times office

Greater Kashmir

People suffer as NTPHC Natnusa lacks staff, facilities

On Thursday, the rupee closed 4 paise up at 73.54 against the US currency.

A strong US dollar is weighing on the rupee despite positive domestic equities trend, forex traders said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 93.05.

Latest News
GK Photo

Driver among three killed, eight injured as passenger cab plunges into gorge in Doda

File Photo

PM slams opposition for seeking restoration of Article 370 in J-K

Representational Image

Data protection: Parliament's joint panel summons Facebook, Twitter

File Photo

PM "insulted" soldiers when he said nobody intruded into Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

BSE index Sensex was trading 159.95 points higher at 40,718.44, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 51.05 points to 11,947.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,118.46 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, increased 0.31 per cent to USD 42.59 per barrel.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News