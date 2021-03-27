India, Latest News
IANS
Mumbai,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 11:06 AM

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

File Photo
File Photo

Former India batsman and captain, Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The world’s highest run-getter in Test cricket and ODI cricket shared the information on his twitter handle on Saturday.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay,” said Tendulkar.

“However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.”

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctor,” he added.

“I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he concluded.

Tendulkar scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format. The 47-year-old is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket.

He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.

