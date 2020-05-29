Sad to see NC MP dragging feet from delimitation commission: BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K Affair’s Incharge, Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday hit out at National Conference Member Parliament Hasnain Masoodi for what he said dragging feet from the Delimitation Commission, saying it is an irony that these people claim to be representatives of people and shy away from their demands.

“This has been the long pending demand of people of J&K that delimitation must take place. Now when Centre constituted the commission that made NC MP’s Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi as its members to ensure transparency, NC MP is dragging his feet. This is unfortunate,”Khanna was quoted as having said by news agency KINS over phone from New Delhi.

Earlier, Masoodi had said that he won’t be part of any process which he and his party had been opposing in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, NC is holding hectic parleys over the issue and is likely to issue a statement in the evening to clear air on the matter.