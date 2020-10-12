Saifullah who carried out Nowgam attack among two militants trapped in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar on Monday said that Saifullah was among two militants trapped by the security forces in Rambagh area of Srinagar where a gunfight was underway since today morning.

Speaking to reporters near the gunfight site, Kumar said Pakistani militant Saifullah and a Pulwama resident were trapped in Rambagh.

Saifullah, who is affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba, was blamed for the attack on a CRPF party in Nowgam area of Srinagar last week, leaving two troopers dead and three others wounded. He was also blamed for the Chadoora attack, in which a CRPF ASI was killed.

The gunfight broke out in Rambagh early today after the police and security forces launched a search operation there following inputs about the presence of militants.

As the forces approached the suspected site, the militants opened fire, which was retaliated by the security forces, said an official.