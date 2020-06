The Jammu and Kashmir government today posted Syed Sajad Qadiri as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan.

An order issued here by the General Administration Department in this regard said: “In the interest of administration, Syed Sajad Qadiri, KAS, Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty with Advisor (BK) to the Lieutenant Governor, with immediate effect.”