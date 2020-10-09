Latest News, Life & Style
IANS
Mumbai,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:51 AM

Sana Khan quits 'showbiz lifestyle' to follow 'orders of my Creator'

Sana has also removed several pictures from her Instagram account
IANS
Mumbai,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:51 AM
Sana Khan. Photo Source: Twitter/@sanaak21
Sana Khan. Photo Source: Twitter/@sanaak21

Actress Sana Khan has declared that she is quitting the world of showbiz in order to serve humanity and follow the path of her Creator.

“I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to,” she announced on Instagram, in a note written in Hindi and English.

Trending News
Representational Image

BSNL employee dies after falling from tree in Kupwara

Representational Image

Pak targets civilian areas along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Pic

Male body recovered in Hazratbal Srinagar

Representational Pic

Youth found dead at his home in north Kashmir's Sopore

“All brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth,” she added in the post that she shared on Thursday night.

Sana has also removed several pictures from her Instagram account.

“My happiest moment. May Allah help me and guide me in this journey,” she captioned the post.

Latest News
Representational Photo, Source: jpinternational.co.in

Stay-at-home orders cut noise exposure by half: Study

Lt General B S Raju while addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Militant recruitment witnesses a spurt in Kashmir, says army commander

Representational Image. Photo Source: fateclick.com

COVID-19 patient jumps to death from hospital building in Madhya Pradesh

Representational Image

China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Mike Pompeo

The 32-year-old is best known for her stint on “Bigg Boss 6” and was also a contestant on “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6”. She was also seen in the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer “Jai Ho” and the web series “Special OPS” that dropped earlier this year. Sana has worked in a handful of Tamil and Telugu films, too.

Her decision garnered reactions from industry colleagues and social media users.

“Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and everyday,” actress Ridhi Dogra commented.

Last year, “Dangal” actress Zara Wasim made headlines when she announced she was quitting the entertainment industry in a similar manner.

Tagged in ,
Related News