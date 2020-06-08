Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Anantnag ,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 6:26 PM

Sarpanch shot dead in south Kashmir's Anantnag

He was rushed to GMC Annatnag where he was declared brought dead.
GK Web Desk
Anantnag ,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 6:26 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Unknown gunmen shot dead a 35-year-old Sarpanch in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, reports said. 

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported the Sarpanch identified as Ajay Panditha of Dooru was fired upon by the gunmen near Lokbawan Larkipora.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J&K records third Covid death in a day; overall toll now 44

File pic/GK

JKAP distressed over condition of transport industry, demands special financial package

File Pic

SC seeks reply of Centre, J-K on plea of Congress leader Soz's wife against his house detention

He was rushed to GMC Annatnag where he was declared brought dead.

Dr Majeed Mehrab, medical superintendent GMC Anantnag told GNS that the 35-year-old was brought dead to the hospital.

A police officer said that the area has been cordoned off and searches have been launched to nab the attackers.

Related News