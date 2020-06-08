Sarpanch shot dead in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Unknown gunmen shot dead a 35-year-old Sarpanch in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, reports said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported the Sarpanch identified as Ajay Panditha of Dooru was fired upon by the gunmen near Lokbawan Larkipora.

He was rushed to GMC Annatnag where he was declared brought dead.

Dr Majeed Mehrab, medical superintendent GMC Anantnag told GNS that the 35-year-old was brought dead to the hospital.

A police officer said that the area has been cordoned off and searches have been launched to nab the attackers.