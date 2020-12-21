Latest News, World
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 11:06 AM

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights over renewed virus fears

The kingdom's interior ministry says the one-week flight ban may be extended “until medical information about the nature of this virus becomes clear.”
Flag of Saudi Arabia / [Photo for only Representational Purpose]

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights for citizens and residents over fears about the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.
 

The kingdom’s interior ministry says the one-week flight ban may be extended “until medical information about the nature of this virus becomes clear.”

The country’s land and sea ports will also close for a week. The government ordered anyone who has returned from or passed through a European country over the past three months to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

The ministry added that the travel suspension will not affect the country’s cargo flights and supply chains

