SC Collegium recommends elevation of Allahabad HC judge Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of five judges as Chief Justices of different High Courts.

The Collegium has okayed the proposal to elevate Allahabad HC judge Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand HC judge Sudhanshu Dhulia as Gauhati HC Chief Justice.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde also approved the proposal to elevate Justice Dr S Muralidhar as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

Justice Muralidhar is presently a judge at Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to the apex court website, the Collegium, in its meeting held on December 14, has also approved the proposal to elevate Delhi HC judge Justice Hima Kohli as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Calcutta HC judge Justice Sanjib Banerjee as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

