Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Ne Delhi,
UPDATED: October 1, 2020, 12:38 PM

SC rejects PIL for independent probe into "mismanagement" of COVID-19 pandemic

The bench said that this is a matter for public debate, not for the court and We are not inclined to interfere .
Press Trust of India
Ne Delhi,
UPDATED: October 1, 2020, 12:38 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a PIL filed by retired bureaucrats alleging gross mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country by the government.

A bench headed by Justice L N Rao was told by advocate Prashant Bhushan that on February 4, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an advisory but international passengers were not screened until March 4.

Trending News
File Pic of Rafi Mir

Rafi Mir calls on LG, submits memorandum of public demands

'Govt to speedup execution of works of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants'

Protests in Pulwama area over dilapidated road condition

Greater Kashmir

J&K SLSA celebrates Int'l Day of Older Persons

Bhushan said the “Namaste Trump” event was allowed to happen on February 24 and one lakh people had gathered at a stadium despite the MHA advisory that crowding should be avoided.

He submitted that experts had advised against a full lockdown and added that due to the lockdown, the GDP came down by an unprecedented 23 per cent, crores of jobs were lost and the economy was destroyed.

The bench said that this is a matter for public debate, not for the court and We are not inclined to interfere .

Latest News

RK correspondent's death widely condoled

Return of Kashmiri medical students to Pakistan | Masoodi expresses gratitude to Jaishankar

Unemployment at all time high in J&K: Sagar

DC reviews arrangements at shrine of Makhdoom Sahab (RA)

It added that these are matters for the Government to look into it.

The petition alleged that the Centre failed to undertake timely and effective measures for containing transmission of the virus and an independent inquiry by a commission, appointed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952, was essential to inquire into the “lapses”.

Tagged in
Related News