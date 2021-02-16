School transport to operate as usual as schools in Kashmir reopen from March 1: Shahid Choudhary

Incharge Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Tuesday said that school transport will operate as usual from March 1 when schools reopen across Kashmir division.

He said this after chairing a meeting with representatives of private schools associations in which concerns surrounding operation of school transport were discussed in detail.

Speaking during the meeting in which Director School Education Mohammad Younis Malik was also present Dr Shahid said the government understands the concerns surrounding school transport charges and assured that these will be addressed and resolved in a manner that suits both parties.

He said the students cannot be denied the transport service while concerns surrounding the matter are to be resolved which he assured will be done soon.

Director School Education informed the meeting that the fee fixation and regulation committee of the government is assessing the matter and assured that concerns of private schools surrounding transport fee structure will be resolved soon.

Representatives of associations of parents of school children were also present in the meeting. While taking note of their concerns the Divisional Commissioner assured them that school transport will remain available as usual as schools in Kashmir reopen from March 1.

Regional Transport Officer Kashmir Ikramullah Tak and Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Haneef Balkhi were also present in the meeting.

Schools in Kashmir division will reopen for the first time after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.