Scooty rider killed, another injured after hit by Army vehicle in Batwara Srinagar

A man was killed while another sustained severe injuries on Wednesday afternoon after the scooty they were riding was hit by an Army vehicle in Batwara area of Srinagar.

Witnesses told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a 50-year-old man who was riding a scooty bearing number JK01AD-0992 was hit by an army vehicle in Batwara area of Srinagar.

The scooty rider died on the spot, while another person was injured, however, the Army vehicle has managed to fled from the spot, witnesses said.

The injured man has been identified as Abdul Hameed Mir son of Maqsood Ahmad, a resident of Zewan and has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

His condition is said to be stable, official added. Meanwhile, local police has started an investigation in this regard.