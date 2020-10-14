Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 6:08 PM

Scooty rider killed, another injured after hit by Army vehicle in Batwara Srinagar

The injured man has been identified as Abdul Hameed Mir son of Maqsood Ahmad, a resident of Zewan
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 6:08 PM

A man was killed while another sustained severe injuries on Wednesday afternoon after the scooty they were riding was hit by an Army vehicle in Batwara area of Srinagar.

Witnesses told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a 50-year-old man who was riding a scooty bearing number JK01AD-0992 was hit by an army vehicle in Batwara area of Srinagar.

Trending News
GK Photo

Villagers in Uri seek shifting of stone crushing plant

Representational Pic

33 travelers among 701 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 85409

Representational Image

Foiled suspected BAT action from Pak side in J&K: Army

File Photo

Gadkari to initiate blasting process for Zojila tunnel construction work on Oct 15

The scooty rider died on the spot, while another person was injured, however, the Army vehicle has managed to fled from the spot, witnesses said.

The injured man has been identified as Abdul Hameed Mir son of Maqsood Ahmad, a resident of Zewan and has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

His condition is said to be stable, official added. Meanwhile, local police has started an investigation in this regard.

Tagged in
Related News