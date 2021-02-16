Kashmir, Latest News
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:48 PM

Search operation ends in south Kashmir's Shopian

However, latest reports said that the CASO has ended ‘peacefully’.
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

The cordon and search operation (CASO) which began  late on Monday afternoon in Chitragam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district ended today, officials said.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that the searches were conducted in the area by the security forces.

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

On Monday evening, a police official said that a joint team of army, CRPF and police ring-fenced the village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Police sources said that there was a strong possibility of presence of some militant hideouts in the area.

They said that the operation was paused during the night hours and was resumed early in the morning.

